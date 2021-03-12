Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairmanship, secures 48 votes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :The government nominated candidate Muhammaf Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday won the chairmanship of the Upper House of Parliament by securing 48 votes, out of 98 polled.

Presiding Officer Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah declared Muhammaf Sadiq Sanjrani successful after the vote-count while his competitor Yusuf Raza Gillani secured 42 votes.

Eight votes were rejected on technical grounds.

Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami abstained from the voting process, while the notification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ishaq Dar was suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan due to his prolonged absence.

As the presiding officer made the announcement, the supporters of winning candidate started thumping the desks in jubilation.