Sadiq Sanjrani' S Victory Is A Triumph Of True Democracy: Senators Says

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:00 AM

Sadiq Sanjrani' s victory is a triumph of true democracy: Senators says

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senators on saturday termed victory of the ruling party and its allies for Senate Chairmanship is a triumph of the truth and democracy which would also reflects the firm commitment to the values of democracy and the rule of law.

The victory of Chairman Senate and Deputy Chairman is also the victory of Baluchistan and tribal areas, Senator Faisal Javed said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair Program.

He further said PTI-led government is having a clear stance of open balloting to ensure transparency and is keen to introduce electoral reforms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan always accorded top priority to eradication of corruption, whereas Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of opposition parties is aimed at safeguarding corrupt elements at all levels, he criticized.

He said the Senate is a forum, which gives equal representation to all the federating units in order to promote national cohesion and harmony by counter-balancing the numerical disparity among provinces.

"We have learns lessons from the past mistakes and will not repeat the same in the future, he said, adding, the PTI-led government is taking special measures to overcome challenges, including inflation and poverty".

Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon announce a massive relief package for the common masses, Faisal added.

Senator, PTI Waleed Iqbal also said victory of PTI's Sadiq Sanjrani is the reaction of polls held for senators in the national assembly where the PDM won the seat through horse trading.

In Yesterday' s elections for chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, democracy, transparency and supremacy of Parliament got success, he said.

We pray to Allah Almighty to include us among the people to whom He bestowed his blessings, he said, adding, chairman Senate in his last tenure was running the businesses of the Upper House effectively and we expect the same from him in future as well.

Waleed said PTI-led government is determined to make legislation in the best interest of the people of Pakistan.

The government always focused on human development and will continue to work for the same during the future, he assured.

Senator, PTI Fauzia Arshad said after getting victory on the woman seat from Federal Capital, it has been my responsibility to work for women empowerment.

The focus of the government is to introduce policies, which are aimed at protecting women rights and gender equality, she added.

Senator, PTI Dr. Zarqa Taimur said PDM's politics revolves around personal interests and today's election has buried their ill intentions.

However, PTI government will soon introduce comprehensive electoral reforms to ensure transparency in the polling process, which include electronic and open voting.

Senator, PTI Barrister Ali Zafar concluded that the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani will help strengthen the Parliament and democracy.

