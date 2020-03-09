Sadiq Sanjrani, Saleem Mandviwalla felicitate Hindu community on Holi festival

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani while felicitating the Hindu community on the eve of Holi festival has said that Pakistan is a multicultural society and all the minorities are contributing the socio-economic growth and development of the country.

He said that the Holi festival was being celebrated in Pakistan and across the world and the whole Pakistani nation shared these festivities, said a press release issued here Monday.

He said that all minorities enjoyed equal rights in Pakistan and all the minority communities were contributing in the development of the country.

He said that Pakistan believed in religious harmony as peaceful coexistence could help overcome challenges. He expressed his well wishes to the Hindu community.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla , Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq also felicitated the Hindu community on Holi festival.