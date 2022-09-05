Sadiq Sanjrani stresses cementing people-to-people ties with US

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday stressed for cementing people-to-people ties with the United States and hoped that the visit of congress members would help further deepening ties between the two countries

The US Congress, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, in a meeting with Senate Chairman discussed the trade linkages between the two countries and agreed to further elevate bilateral trade.

Chairperson of the Pakistani caucus in the US Congress, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi, and US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome discussed various topics of mutual interest and promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

The main focus remained on the catastrophe caused by the recent over-rated rains and floods in Pakistan and its devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis. Senate Chairman emphasized that US Ambassador, Donald Blome should visit Balochistan and witness the havoc caused by the recent rains and floods that have badly affected the life of the local people, especially in the province. The Railway tracks, Infrastructure, dams, and roads are severely affected due to flash floods and require immediate attention to bring life back to normal in Balochistan. USAID and other development organizations can assess the enormity of the situation.

The Pakistani side complimented US assistance in the flood relief operations. Sanjrani appreciated the statement issued by the Secretary of State extending support to Pakistan during this arduous time. "We express deep gratitude to the US for extending $ 31.1 million support in lifesaving humanitarian flood relief assistance. We are thankful for your generous moral and financial support", Chairman Senate stated. He also commended US companies, including Apple and Google for pledging aid in relief and recovery efforts in Pakistan's flood-hit areas, adding that in light of the devastations caused by the floods, it is imperative to engage on Climate Change and tools for climate resilience and adaptation.

The delegation had earlier visited Sindh and had an aerial tour to see the scale and devastation caused by the torrential rains and floods in the South and throughout the country. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chair of the Pakistan Caucus, conveyed heartfelt sentiments and condolences on the loss of precious lives due to recent rains and floods. She assured that the Parliament, Government and people of the United States of America stand in solidarity with their brethren in Pakistan during these testing times and informed that the initially announced aid will be complemented by more support and assistance from the US as the effects of floods are enormous and beyond imagination. She assured that she will be working on attaining Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Pakistani nationals, whose thoughts and prayers to Pakistan, the US will be sending tangible aid for flood victims. What we are witnessing are the deadly effects of climate change extending beyond the borders of top CO2 emission-producing nations. He also said that what he had witnessed in Sindh was total devastation caused by the catastrophe.

During the call-on, the Senate Chairman underscored that the Government and people of Pakistan consider the US as a friend and important partner in our socio-economic progress as well as regional peace and security. Sanjrani thanked the delegation for visiting Pakistan during the crucial times and termed it as the first structured kind of visit from any country in the world to support and help the cause of rehabilitation of affectees.Later, the Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani hosted a reception in honour of the US Delegation.

The Senate Chairman along with Speaker National Assembly, Raja Parvez Ashraf jointly welcomed the delegation. Deputy Chairman Senate, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Senator Azam Khan Swati and Senator Dilawar Khan and renowned Pakistani Businessman, Tanveer Ahmad were also present in the meeting.