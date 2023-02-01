UrduPoint.com

Sadiq Sanjrani Suggests To Celebrate Senate Golden Jubilee With Austerity

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Sadiq Sanjrani suggests to celebrate Senate golden jubilee with austerity

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday suggested celebrating the golden jubilee of the Upper House with austerity amid the prevailing economic situation of the country which was earlier decided to celebrate with great enthusiasm across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday suggested celebrating the golden jubilee of the Upper House with austerity amid the prevailing economic situation of the country which was earlier decided to celebrate with great enthusiasm across the country.

"The expenses should be minimized as much as possible for the celebrations," the chairman said, while chairing a meeting of a committee regarding the Senate Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Sanjrani informed the committee that the completion of 50-year journey of the Upper House was a historic occasion and the purpose of organizing the Golden Jubilee celebrations was to highlight the historical and exemplary importance of the Upper House.

He said that due to the current economic challenges and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas, it would be better to reduce the expenses of celebration by practicing austerity.

The Parliamentary leaders agreed upon the suggestion of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani that instead of the events to be organized at the provincial level, a short and dignified ceremony should be held only in the Federal capital.

In this regard, a special session of the upper house would be called from March 15 to 17 at the Parliament House Islamabad where ample of time would be given to all the members of the senate to present their views on the occasion.

Foreign guests and former members of the Senate will also be invited to the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The committee meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, Senators Saleem Mandviwala, Azam Nazir Tarar, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Dilawar Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

Related Topics

Islamabad Senate Parliament Ishaq Dar March Gold Afridi All From Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Opposition Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023 ..

Switzerland to Create Gas Reserves for Winter 2023-2024 - Government

7 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - P ..

Azerbaijan Probing Attack on Embassy in Tehran - President

9 minutes ago
 US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation ..

US Fed set to slow rate hikes but signal inflation fight not over

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activitie ..

DC chairs meeting regarding flood relief activities

7 minutes ago
 Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquar ..

Crime review meeting held at Police Lines Headquarter

7 minutes ago
 Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint ..

Indonesian islanders file Holcim climate complaint

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.