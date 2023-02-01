Sadiq Sanjrani suggests to celebrate Senate golden jubilee with austerity

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday suggested celebrating the golden jubilee of the Upper House with austerity amid the prevailing economic situation of the country which was earlier decided to celebrate with great enthusiasm across the country

"The expenses should be minimized as much as possible for the celebrations," the chairman said, while chairing a meeting of a committee regarding the Senate Golden Jubilee celebrations.

Sanjrani informed the committee that the completion of 50-year journey of the Upper House was a historic occasion and the purpose of organizing the Golden Jubilee celebrations was to highlight the historical and exemplary importance of the Upper House.

He said that due to the current economic challenges and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas, it would be better to reduce the expenses of celebration by practicing austerity.

The Parliamentary leaders agreed upon the suggestion of Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani that instead of the events to be organized at the provincial level, a short and dignified ceremony should be held only in the Federal capital.

In this regard, a special session of the upper house would be called from March 15 to 17 at the Parliament House Islamabad where ample of time would be given to all the members of the senate to present their views on the occasion.

Foreign guests and former members of the Senate will also be invited to the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The committee meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Ishaq Dar, Leader of the Opposition Senator Dr Shahzad Wasim, Senators Saleem Mandviwala, Azam Nazir Tarar, Anwarul Haq Kakar, Mushtaq Ahmed, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Dilawar Khan and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.