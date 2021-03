ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Friday took oath of the office for second time after winning the election for the top slot of Upper House of the Parliament.

Presiding Officer Sayed Muzafar Hussain administrated the oath to him.

Sadiq Sanjrani got 48 votes and the opposition backed Yousf Raza Gillani 42 votes.