Sadiq Sanjrani takes up issue of maltrea tment with Senator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday took up the issue of misbehaving with Senator Auranzeb Khan and directed the Secretary Establishment to present suspension order within three days of the official who reportedly hurled life threat.

During the proceedings of the Upper House Sadiq Sanjrani directed the Inspector General Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take action against the official for maltreating the Senator.

Earlier, on a point of order, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani said the official should be given exemplary punishment by the Parliament as he (bureaucrat) breached the privilege of the House not the Senator.

Raza Rabbani said that it was a serious matter and no one could be allowed for misbehaving with the Parliamentarians.

He said that new scenario was developing in the middle East, including South Asia with some critical incidents in Baghdad.

Raza Rabbani demanded the Chair to ask Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi to apprised the House on regional and Middle East developments.

Endorsing the PPP Senator, Leader of Opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said Foreign Minister should brief the House on these issues.