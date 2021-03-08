Sadiq Sanjrani to win Senate chairman election: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday expressed the hope that the incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani being a visionary and dynamic politician would win the election for the Senate chairman with clear majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had nominated Sadiq Sanjrani for the top Senate slot as he was a man of credibility.

He had run the Upper House of Parliament smoothly and excellently during the last three years allowing the parliamentarians on both sides of the aisle to express their views on national issues, the minister added.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided on the nomination of Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani as its candidate, who had won his Senate seat through horse-trading and use of money.

The PTI had demanded to conduct the Senate polls through open ballot or show of hands to discourage the corrupt practices and ensure transparency as had also been mentioned in the Charter of Democracy singed by the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he added