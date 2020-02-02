Sadiq Sanjrani tries to persuade 'disgruntled' MQM-P politicians

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday expressed full support for coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on issues of national interest during his visit to Bahadurabad headquarters in Karachi for addressing reservations of the allies.While addressing a press conference alongside MQM-P leaders, Mr Sanjrani asserted that certain issues would be resolved in consensus with political allies.Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated that the party would continue to raise voice for the general public of Sindh.

"Sanjrani's visit is based on friendship."A delegation of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting with MQM-P leaders including, Mr Siddiqui, Amir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari, Ameen-ul-Haq and others.Several political issues and concerns of the MQM-P were discussed in the meeting, and later a luncheon was also held in the honour of the Senate's chairman.

On Jan.

18, the government delegation had failed to persuade MQM-P, after it offered the party to rejoin the Cabinet again.The MQM-P had placed four demands after the federal government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) invited its coalition partner to join the Cabinet once again.The coalition party had put forward four demands in front of the government delegation, including establishing a university in Hyderabad, development budget for Hyderabad, implementation of a package amounting to Rs162 billion for Karachi and reopening of MQM's closed offices.The MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had said that before joining the federal government, they had presented their demands to the government and gave unconditional support to the government.He had said that during the meeting, the government delegation was informed about the problems of Sindh, and the nation was betrayed through 18th amendment.