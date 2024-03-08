Sadiq Sanjrani, Zaffar Zehri, Muhammad Khan Lehr Took Oath As MPAs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Mir Zaffar Zehri and Muhammad Khan Lehri on Friday took oath as members of Balochistan Assembly.
Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola presided over the session of the Assembly.
The session was adjourned to meet again on Saturday for the election of the President.
Recent Stories
FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars
TECNO Pakistan garners attention with its upcoming AI and AR flagship products s ..
Saheefa Jabbar condemns violence in dramas, mental health neglect
Azfar Ahsan calls on Saudi Investment Minister to Discuss Matters of Mutual Inte ..
This Women’s day myco.io and dove Pakistan team up to present “Her Right To ..
PCB to appoint permanent security officer for national team
PM announces compensation package for rain-hit people of AJK
IMF to dispatch mission for Pakistan’s another economic assessment
International Women’s Day being observed today
Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan takes oath as LHC CJ
United's Captain Shadab Khan reacts to heated exchange with Shan Masood
PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit to AJK
More Stories From Pakistan
-
'Women are real architects of society'36 seconds ago
-
Four killed, two hurt in various road mishaps47 seconds ago
-
One killed, another injured in road mishap50 seconds ago
-
Power suspension on Nowshera, Balakot grids notified11 minutes ago
-
Hindus celebrate Shivratri at Katas Raj temple11 minutes ago
-
NICVD honored with 16th Corporate Social Responsibility Awards-202421 minutes ago
-
FBR hikes sales tax for 25 per cent on locally manufactured cars25 minutes ago
-
Women serving in police source of pride: CCPO51 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank51 minutes ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Iqbal Town,City divisions51 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to resilient Kashmiri women51 minutes ago
-
All roads to different valleys opened for traffic after snowfall in Chitral1 hour ago