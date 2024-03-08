Sadiq Sanjrani, Zaffar Zehri, Muhammad Khan Lehr took oath as MPAs

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Mir Zaffar Zehri and Muhammad Khan Lehri on Friday took oath as members of Balochistan Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Ghazala Gola presided over the session of the Assembly.

The session was adjourned to meet again on Saturday for the election of the President.