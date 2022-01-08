Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani died on Saturday in a car accident at Uthal, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani's younger brother Salar Sanjrani died on Saturday in a car accident at Uthal, Balochistan.

According to reports, Salar Sanjrani's driver Younis also died in the accident.

He was on his way to Quetta from Karachi.

The car was collided with an oil tanker near Lasbela.

In a tweet, Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi said that Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Senate Chairman was martyred in a road accident near Uthal.