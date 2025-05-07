Sadiq Umrani Condemns Indian Strikes On Civilians, Praises Armed Forces
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan’s Senior Provincial Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Committee member, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has strongly condemned India’s missile attacks on civilian areas, calling it a clear manifestation of India’s war hysteria.
In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Umrani said that targeting unarmed civilians under the cover of night has exposed India’s true face.
“These cowardly attacks reflect the extremist mindset of the Indian government,” he remarked.
Praising the Pakistan Armed Forces, he stated, “The military has delivered a fitting response by targeting enemy installations and demonstrating our defensive capability.”
Warning of wider consequences, Umrani added, “India’s war madness will engulf the entire region in instability and chaos.”
He assured that the people of Balochistan stand firmly with the Pakistan Army to confront any aggression.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NSC calls Indian aggression "act of war"; authorises armed forces to avenge loss of lives6 minutes ago
-
PAF crushed Modi's pride by downing 5 Indian warplanes, Nawabzada Jamal Raisani6 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces6 minutes ago
-
KP govt launches major youth, sports initiatives: CM's spokesman6 minutes ago
-
Public rally condemns unprovoked Indian aggression; expresses solidarity with armed forces6 minutes ago
-
Indian war hysteria is a threat to regional peace: Senator Rubina Khalid6 minutes ago
-
E&T recovers Rs 2.96bn across Multan division in 10 months26 minutes ago
-
Indian Army's cowardly attack claimed life of another innocent child in AJK36 minutes ago
-
DC pays visit to ICT's hospitals; puts on high alert36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Chinese envoy discuss situation following India's aggression against Pakistan56 minutes ago
-
Five netted over power stealing1 hour ago
-
13 criminals held1 hour ago