Open Menu

Sadiq Umrani Condemns Indian Strikes On Civilians, Praises Armed Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 07, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan’s Senior Provincial Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Committee member, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has strongly condemned India’s missile attacks on civilian areas, calling it a clear manifestation of India’s war hysteria.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Umrani said that targeting unarmed civilians under the cover of night has exposed India’s true face.

“These cowardly attacks reflect the extremist mindset of the Indian government,” he remarked.

Praising the Pakistan Armed Forces, he stated, “The military has delivered a fitting response by targeting enemy installations and demonstrating our defensive capability.”

Warning of wider consequences, Umrani added, “India’s war madness will engulf the entire region in instability and chaos.”

He assured that the people of Balochistan stand firmly with the Pakistan Army to confront any aggression.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

15 hours ago
 District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

15 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

15 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

15 hours ago
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

15 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

15 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

15 hours ago
 National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqe ..

National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik

15 hours ago
 SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research ..

SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..

16 hours ago
 Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan