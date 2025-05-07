Sadiq Umrani condemns Indian strikes on civilians, praises Armed Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Balochistan’s Senior Provincial Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Committee member, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has strongly condemned India’s missile attacks on civilian areas, calling it a clear manifestation of India’s war hysteria.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Umrani said that targeting unarmed civilians under the cover of night has exposed India’s true face.

“These cowardly attacks reflect the extremist mindset of the Indian government,” he remarked.

Praising the Pakistan Armed Forces, he stated, “The military has delivered a fitting response by targeting enemy installations and demonstrating our defensive capability.”

Warning of wider consequences, Umrani added, “India’s war madness will engulf the entire region in instability and chaos.”

He assured that the people of Balochistan stand firmly with the Pakistan Army to confront any aggression.