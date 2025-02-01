Open Menu

Sadiq Umrani Condemns Kalat Attack, Expresses Grief Over Martyrs Of Security Personnel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Sadiq Umrani condemns Kalat attack, expresses grief over martyrs of security personnel

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Balochistan Irrigation Minister, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of FC personnel in a terrorist attack in the Kalat area of Balochistan.

In a condemnation statement, Minister Umrani said that such attacks by terrorist elements aim to sabotage the peace and development process of the province.

He assured that the people of the province, along with law enforcement agencies, are fully prepared to eleminate these anti-state elements.

Mir Sadiq Umrani praised the bravery of the security forces, noting that the young soldiers fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives in defense of the nation.

He said that the nation deeply appreciates their immense sacrifices.

The Minister prayed for the acceptance of the martyrs' sacrifices, asking for them to be granted a high rank in Jannah and for their families to be blessed with patience.

He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured in the attack.

