Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has praised the government’s commitment to the development of Balochistan under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has praised the government’s commitment to the development of Balochistan under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative.

In a statement issued here, Umrani lauded the joint efforts of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, stating that their collaborative vision is now beginning to bear fruit.

He noted that "Uraan Pakistan" prioritizes the province’s development, aiming to integrate Balochistan into the national progress framework.

Under the initiative, focused measures are being taken in key sectors, especially education and healthcare.

Umrani who is also Senior Provincial Minister of Balochistan, member of the Central Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), highlighted that addressing unemployment is a major goal of the program. In its first phase, around 2,000 youth holding diplomas in civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering will be provided with one-year training programs.

During this period, each trainee will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 to support their financial needs.

He further added that upon completion of the training, the provincial and Federal governments will work to ensure employment placements for these skilled youth in various departments.

"Our aim is to empower the youth with dignified employment opportunities so they can support their families and contribute to society," Umrani said.

He lauded the short-term performance of the current provincial government, stating that visible signs of progress and prosperity are beginning to emerge.

Addressing the youth directly, Umrani urged patience and encouraged them to support the ongoing efforts of the PPP-led government.

"Together, through mutual cooperation between the government and the people, we can overcome modern challenges and ensure a brighter future for Balochistan," he concluded.