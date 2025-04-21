Sadiq Umrani Praises Uraan Pakistan Initiative
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2025 | 11:45 PM
Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has praised the government’s commitment to the development of Balochistan under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Irrigation, Mir Muhammad Sadiq Umrani, has praised the government’s commitment to the development of Balochistan under the "Uraan Pakistan" initiative.
In a statement issued here, Umrani lauded the joint efforts of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, stating that their collaborative vision is now beginning to bear fruit.
He noted that "Uraan Pakistan" prioritizes the province’s development, aiming to integrate Balochistan into the national progress framework.
Under the initiative, focused measures are being taken in key sectors, especially education and healthcare.
Umrani who is also Senior Provincial Minister of Balochistan, member of the Central Committee of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), highlighted that addressing unemployment is a major goal of the program. In its first phase, around 2,000 youth holding diplomas in civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering will be provided with one-year training programs.
During this period, each trainee will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 50,000 to support their financial needs.
He further added that upon completion of the training, the provincial and Federal governments will work to ensure employment placements for these skilled youth in various departments.
"Our aim is to empower the youth with dignified employment opportunities so they can support their families and contribute to society," Umrani said.
He lauded the short-term performance of the current provincial government, stating that visible signs of progress and prosperity are beginning to emerge.
Addressing the youth directly, Umrani urged patience and encouraged them to support the ongoing efforts of the PPP-led government.
"Together, through mutual cooperation between the government and the people, we can overcome modern challenges and ensure a brighter future for Balochistan," he concluded.
Recent Stories
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative
Russia resumes attacks on Ukraine after Easter truce
Macron vows to step up reconstruction in cyclone-hit Mayotte
President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terroris ..
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successfu ..
DC fixes price of naan, chapati
Pakistan condoles death of His Holiness Pope Francis
PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases
Aurangzeb briefs Deloitte on macroeconomic outlook
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed
Rwandan FM, Commerce minister explore cooperation in trade, investment, tourism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine killed, 20 injured in Jamshoro van mishap4 minutes ago
-
Sadiq Umrani praises Uraan Pakistan initiative4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari commends security forces for eliminating six terrorists48 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciates security forces for successful operations against ..48 minutes ago
-
DC fixes price of naan, chapati48 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condoles death of His Holiness Pope Francis48 minutes ago
-
PMDC disposes of 117,824 cases48 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in school van, children remain unharmed1 hour ago
-
Rehana Roohi’s fifth poetry collection Launch at ACP1 hour ago
-
DC Hub reviews security measures for polio workers1 hour ago
-
Establishment of SEZs in Hub, Bostan to play key role in Balochistan development: Kakar1 hour ago
-
IHC returns services of two judges to PHC1 hour ago