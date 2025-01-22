Sadiq urges Opposition to focus on public issues

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday urged the Opposition members particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to discuss public interest issues at the forum of parliament and avoid protest or pandemonium on the floor of the house

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday urged the Opposition members particularly Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to discuss public interest issues at the forum of parliament and avoid protest or pandemonium on the floor of the house. Parliament is the best forum to

discuss public interest matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Capital Development Authority, he said, there is a concern of the treasury and opposition benches regarding issues in the

CDA. There is a need to revamp the system in the capital development authority, he stated. In reply to a question about sanctity of the parliament,

he said, it is the responsibility of all the political representatives and parties to work for strengthening national institutions.

He said that all political parties should play role for supremacy of the parliament and smooth flow of democratic system in the country.

About dialogue with Opposition, he said all options would be utilized in the larger interest of the country. To a question about Akhtar Mengal, he said that

we will make request to honorable member to rejoin the assembly forum. To another question about salary increase of the parliamentarians,

he said that PTI members had been visiting the Office for discussing increase in the salaries. He suggested that a procedure should be adopted and forwarded to the concern authorities for viewing the matter.