Sadiqabad Police Arrest Impostor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Monday arrested an impostor who was checking people by posing as a police officer.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Qamar Mumtaz while donning police uniform started checking passers-by and motorcyclists in the area of Sadiqabad Police Station.
The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.
Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed proclaimed offender Ajmal Maqsood in a cheque dishonour case. The accused had been wanted to the police since the registration of the case against him in 2021.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University
CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..
Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..
India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand
India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win
Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’
‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..
Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament
DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..
National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NDF Pakistan and Iltizam Relief Society Malaysia distribute food baskets to families in Nawabshah6 minutes ago
-
FESCO providing uninterrupted power supply at Sehri, Iftar time6 minutes ago
-
Sadiqabad Police arrest impostor6 minutes ago
-
Free 'Iftar Dastarkhwan' serves the needy in Capital6 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry assumed office as Maritime Minister6 minutes ago
-
Collective efforts needed to address women's issues: SALU VC16 minutes ago
-
AIOU extends enrollment deadline until March 2526 minutes ago
-
Solo art show held to mark Women’s Day26 minutes ago
-
PU awards 10 PhDs26 minutes ago
-
PPP' MPA submits resolution in KP assembly for reopening of Torkham border26 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on price control, clean Punjab initiative26 minutes ago
-
25 Years of NADRA: A Journey from National Identity System to Digital Revolution36 minutes ago