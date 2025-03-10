Open Menu

Sadiqabad Police Arrest Impostor

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Sadiqabad Police arrest impostor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Monday arrested an impostor who was checking people by posing as a police officer.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Qamar Mumtaz while donning police uniform started checking passers-by and motorcyclists in the area of Sadiqabad Police Station.

The police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad Police nabbed proclaimed offender Ajmal Maqsood in a cheque dishonour case. The accused had been wanted to the police since the registration of the case against him in 2021.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second ..

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre organises second Emirati Publishers Forum

6 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE Unive ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from UAE University

21 minutes ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark centenary of poet Sultan Bin Ali Al Owa ..

21 minutes ago
 Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ ..

Deliveroo enables users to donate to ‘Fathers’ Endowment’ campaign through ..

36 minutes ago
 India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilli ..

India Lifts ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Thrilling Win Over New Zealand

59 minutes ago
 India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effo ..

India Clinches ICC Champions Trophy with Team Effort: Kohli

59 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions ..

Rohit Sharma Leads India to Historic ICC Champions Trophy Win

59 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Is ..

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates 2nd ‘Chapters of Islamic Art’

1 hour ago
 ‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN dec ..

‘Global Council for Tolerance’ welcomes UN decision to establish Internation ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

2 hours ago
 DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US El ..

DEWA explores strengthening cooperation with US Electric Power Research Institut ..

2 hours ago
 National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 ..

National Bank of Fujairah leads in arranging $100 million syndicated financing d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan