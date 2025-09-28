Sadiqabad Police arrest proclaimed offender in murder case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who, along with accomplices, had allegedly murdered a citizen by slitting his throat with a knife over an old enmity.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, the case had been registered in September 2024.

The accused had gone into hiding after the incident but was traced and apprehended by the Sadiqabad Police through technical and human intelligence.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Saad Arshad, said that efforts were underway to arrest the accused’s accomplices. He added that the arrested offender would be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment under the law.

The spokesman reaffirmed that the Rawalpindi Police were determined to bring all criminals involved in heinous crimes to justice without any leniency.