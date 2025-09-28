Sadiqabad Police Arrest Proclaimed Offender In Murder Case
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2025 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police have arrested a proclaimed offender who, along with accomplices, had allegedly murdered a citizen by slitting his throat with a knife over an old enmity.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman on Sunday, the case had been registered in September 2024.
The accused had gone into hiding after the incident but was traced and apprehended by the Sadiqabad Police through technical and human intelligence.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal, Saad Arshad, said that efforts were underway to arrest the accused’s accomplices. He added that the arrested offender would be challaned in court with solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment under the law.
The spokesman reaffirmed that the Rawalpindi Police were determined to bring all criminals involved in heinous crimes to justice without any leniency.
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Flood damage survey begins in Multan44 seconds ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves two cows from well45 seconds ago
-
Two men arrested in harassment case46 seconds ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers48 seconds ago
-
Get helmet & licence plate by Oct 1 or pay the price, ITP issues final warning49 seconds ago
-
15 outlaws behind bars, drugs & weapons recovered51 seconds ago
-
Sadiqabad Police arrest proclaimed offender in murder case53 seconds ago
-
IUB VC attends education conference in China11 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to martyred during MRD movement31 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles multiple families during visit to DIKhan, Paharpur41 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh41 minutes ago
-
Cycling rally in Karachi promotes heart health on World Heart Day41 minutes ago