Sadiqabad Police arrest three robbers; recover Rs 87, 000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Sadiqabad Police while conducting raid here managed to arrest three accused allegedly involved in robberies and street crimes and recovered Rs87,000, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad police rounded up three robbers namely Danish, Noor ul islam and Muhammad Hussain.

He informed that cash Rs 87,000, two mobile phones, weapons and other items were recovered from their possession.

The arrested accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem said adding, the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens could not escape from the grip of the law.