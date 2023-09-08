Sadiqabad police arrest two robbers, street criminals

In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two robbers and street criminals besides recovering Rs 520,000 cash, a motorcycle, and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a gang and arrested two robbers and street criminals besides recovering Rs 520,000 cash, a motorcycle, and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Sadiqabad Police arrested two accused namely Hamdan and Aqib Rasheed, who were allegedly involved in various robberies, and street crime cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Sadiqabad Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem conducted a raid and managed to net the criminals who were record holders.

Earlier, two other members of the group were also sent behind bars and police recovered Rs 400,000 and two pistols from their possession.

A total of 920,000 cash, two pistols, a motorcycle and other items were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, he added.