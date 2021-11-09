Sadiqabad Police arrests drug peddler, impounds over 1kg hashish

The Sadiqabad police on Tuesday launched operation against drug peddlers in the Police Station's limits and arrested an accused red handed with more than 1 kg of hashish and registered a case against him

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The Sadiqabad police on Tuesday launched operation against drug peddlers in the Police Station's limits and arrested an accused red handed with more than 1 kg of hashish and registered a case against him.

According to details, SHO Sadiqabad Police Station along with his team arrested the accused drug dealer Fayyaz Khan.

A case was registered against him after recovering 1400 grams of hashish from his possession.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Rawal Zia ud Din Ahmed said the arrested accused should bechallaned with solid evidence and further action should be taken against the drug dealers.