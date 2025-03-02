Sadiqabad Police Bust 2-member Dacoits Gang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Sunday busted a two-member gang of dacoits with looted items.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Hassan Abbas and Naeem.
Stolen gold ornaments worth more than Rs 1 million and Rs 170,00 in cash, besides three mobile phones snatched from citizens at gunpoint and weapons were also recovered from the accused.
The accused were wanted to the police in many robbery cases, the spokesman said.
