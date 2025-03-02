Open Menu

Sadiqabad Police Bust 2-member Dacoits Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Sadiqabad Police bust 2-member dacoits gang

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Sunday busted a two-member gang of dacoits with looted items.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the arrested accused were identified as Hassan Abbas and Naeem.

Stolen gold ornaments worth more than Rs 1 million and Rs 170,00 in cash, besides three mobile phones snatched from citizens at gunpoint and weapons were also recovered from the accused.

The accused were wanted to the police in many robbery cases, the spokesman said.

Recent Stories

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due ..

Austria regains status as electricity exporter due to renewable energy

2 hours ago
 RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holdin ..

RTA signs AED6 billion agreement with Dubai Holding to enhance access to key dev ..

2 hours ago
 Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certif ..

Digital Dubai awarded 'Great Place to Work' certification for 2nd year

2 hours ago
 Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best D ..

Brand Dubai, Ferjan Dubai launch 'Dubai’s Best Decorated Ramadan Homes' compet ..

2 hours ago
 NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

NAS Padel Championship to kick off Monday in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys t ..

Muslim Council of Elders deploys Ramadan convoys to promote moderation, toleranc ..

2 hours ago
China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts ..

China's Qingdao leads coastal restoration efforts for marine sustainability

3 hours ago
 Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contr ..

Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..

3 hours ago
 Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza

3 hours ago
 Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing pol ..

Sharjah Consultative Council discusses housing policies, future plans

3 hours ago
 UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan