Sadiqabad Police Busted Six Members Gang Involved In Robbery

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Sadiqabad police busted six members gang involved in robbery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Police have arrested six members gang involved in a major robbery at a Chinese call center, recovering stolen items worth Rs 8.5 million in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad.

According to police spokesman, the gang members were identified as Abdul Wajid, Wasim, Bilal, Ali, Abdul Aziz, and Muhammad Mirza had broken into the call center a few days ago by smashing its windows.

They stole 95 laptops and printers during the robbery.

With the help of CCTV footage and intelligence reports, police were able to track down and arrest the gang members.

All stolen items have been recovered.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani praised the efforts of SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja, SDPO New Town Circle, and the Sadiqabad police team.

He said ensuring the safety of citizens and their property is the police’s top priority, and all necessary steps are being taken to prevent such crimes.

