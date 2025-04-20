Open Menu

Sadiqabad Police Nab Suspect For House Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Sunday arrested a suspect for stealing cash and other valuables from the house of a citizen.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Sadiqabad Police that an amount of Rs.

1.87 million, along with a laptop and a tablet had been stolen from his house.

The police registered a case and used technical means and human intelligence to trace and arrest the suspect identified as Mubashir. All the looted items were also recovered from him.

