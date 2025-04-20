Sadiqabad Police Nab Suspect For House Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Sadiqabad Police on Sunday arrested a suspect for stealing cash and other valuables from the house of a citizen.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the citizen reported to the Sadiqabad Police that an amount of Rs.
1.87 million, along with a laptop and a tablet had been stolen from his house.
The police registered a case and used technical means and human intelligence to trace and arrest the suspect identified as Mubashir. All the looted items were also recovered from him.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sadiqabad Police nab suspect for house theft6 minutes ago
-
DIG Tariq holds open court to address public grievances6 minutes ago
-
CM Balochistan extends warm Easter greetings to Christian Community6 minutes ago
-
APHC slams Hindutva agenda projection in IIOJK, urges release of detainees6 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches beautification projects in Lodhran6 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier paddler gets 9 years imprisonment16 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign kicks off to immunize 1.5 mln children26 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road26 minutes ago
-
Internal Accountability Committee clears KP Speaker of Illegal appointments charges26 minutes ago
-
Mushaal joins Easter prayer, calls for global action against apartheid in Kashmir, Palestine26 minutes ago
-
Challenging ethnocentrism in Pakistan through inclusive cultural pride26 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police arrest 2 car thieves36 minutes ago