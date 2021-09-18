UrduPoint.com

Sadly, Global Politics Won Over Great Game Of Cricket: Ali Zaidi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:54 PM

Sadly, global politics won over great game of cricket: Ali Zaidi

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in a tweet said that sadly, global politics has won over the great game of cricket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi in a tweet said that sadly, global politics has won over the great game of cricket.

In a tweet, the minister said that there were no security threats and New Zealand gladly accepted credit for handling March'19 massacre of Muslims with grace, adding that "then you must also take criticism for messing up today.

Appalled by the way you have acted,".

He said that "just a reminder: When Pakistan Cricket team visited New Zealand, they met the families of the March 2019 massacre victims, showed sympathy, warmth, grace & character,".

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Ali Haider March 2019 Muslim New Zealand

Recent Stories

Chinese companies to help build hydropower plant i ..

Chinese companies to help build hydropower plant in W. Mongolia

8 minutes ago
 Motorcyclist killed in road accident

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

8 minutes ago
 Merkel party learns to campaign again as election ..

Merkel party learns to campaign again as election looms

8 minutes ago
 Russian art trove and its tortured history comes t ..

Russian art trove and its tortured history comes to Paris

8 minutes ago
 North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer s ..

North Africa virus cases plummeting after summer spike

8 minutes ago
 House gutted in faisalabad

House gutted in faisalabad

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.