Sadqiabad Police Arrest Three Robbers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Sadqiabad Police while conducting a raid here managed to arrest three accused allegedly involved in different robberies and recovered a snatched mobile phone, weapons, and other items from their possession.
A Police spokesman informed that Police arrested three accused namely Noor, Husnain, and Danish. The accused have been shifted to Jail for identification parade.
The arrested accused would be challenged with concrete evidence, SP Rawal, Faisal Saleem said adding, that the accused who attacked the life and property of the citizens could not escape from the grip of the law.
