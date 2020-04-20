Saeed Afridi demands to take note of price hike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter Secretary General and MPA Saeed Afridi demanded of the Commissioner Karachi for taking notice of the high prices, according to a press release here on Monday.

He alleged that the fruit and the vegetables were being sold expensively in the city.

He claimed that the Commissioner Karachi had failed in controlling the price of items.

Saeed Afridi urged the Commissioner to take action against those who were selling itemsat high prices to pull the poor people out of the difficulties.