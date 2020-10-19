Saeed Afridi Expresses Grief Over Accident In Umerkot
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary and MPA Saeed Afridi on Monday expressed his grief over the loss of lives in an accident took place in Umerkot.
In a condolence message here, he said that the cases of accidents were increasing on Umerkot-Mirpurkhas road.
He said that the people should follow traffic laws.
He said that his heart went out to the family members of those who lost their lives in the accident.