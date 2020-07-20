Saeed Afridi urges for strategy to deal with fire incidents

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's General Secretary Saeed Afridi on Monday demanded to unearth the causes of fire eruption in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) Landhi, here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi's General Secretary Saeed Afridi on Monday demanded to unearth the causes of fire eruption in the Karachi Export Processing Zone (KEPZ) Landhi, here.

While expressing his disappointment over the fire, he said that the fire had caused a big loss, according to a communique.

He said, 'Reasons for fire eruption and facts about it be brought before all.'Saeed Afridi urged for a strategy to deal with such fire incidents in the future.

He said that the city needed more fire tenders and state-of-the-art equipments to such incidents.