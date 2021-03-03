UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ahmed Sheikh Appointed DG Cyber Wing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has appointed Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, a Grade 20 officer of Information Group, as Director General Cyber Wing.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, a Grade 20 officer of the Information Group, who was serving as Director General PR Regional Office, Lahore, has been transferred and posted as Director General, Cyber Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

