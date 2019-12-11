Saeed Ajmal, Muhammad Asif nominated ambassadors of anti-polio campaign

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali nominated sports legends cricketer Saeed Ajmal and World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif as Ambassadors of anti-polio campaign for disseminating anti-polio message effectively.

He asked the sports legends to play their role in the anti-polio campaign for the information of the parents to get their children vaccinated.

The sports legends assured their full cooperation to make the anti-polio campaign a success and said that they would perform actively with the district administration regarding raising the awareness during the anti-polio drive.