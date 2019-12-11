UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saeed Ajmal, Muhammad Asif Nominated Ambassadors Of Anti-polio Campaign

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 52 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Saeed Ajmal, Muhammad Asif nominated ambassadors of anti-polio campaign

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) ::Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali nominated sports legends cricketer Saeed Ajmal and World Snooker Champion Muhammad Asif as Ambassadors of anti-polio campaign for disseminating anti-polio message effectively.

He asked the sports legends to play their role in the anti-polio campaign for the information of the parents to get their children vaccinated.

The sports legends assured their full cooperation to make the anti-polio campaign a success and said that they would perform actively with the district administration regarding raising the awareness during the anti-polio drive.

Related Topics

World Sports Snooker Saeed Ajmal Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

4 minutes ago

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyer ..

4 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

5 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

5 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

5 minutes ago

Sixes galore as India clinch T20 series win over W ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.