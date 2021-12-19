UrduPoint.com

Saeed Asher's "Drawing Master" Unveiled At Punjab Arts Council

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Saeed Asher's "Drawing Master" unveiled at Punjab Arts Council

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :In collaboration with Punjab Arts Council, Literary and Cultural Organization (IRTQA) organized the book "Drawing Master" launching ceremony by the senior poet Saeed Asher from Saudi Arabia here Sunday.

The event was presided over by renowned writer and intellectual Salman Basit.

Renowned writers including Sabah Kazmi, Kashif Irfan, Imtiaz Ahmad Qureshi, Shehzad Azhar, Tahir Baloch and Naeem Akram Qureshi expressed their views in a comprehensive manner and called the book" the best book of fiction" and appreciated the author's efforts.

At the end of the ceremony, the author thanked all the distinguished guests and said that "the encouragement of all of you inspires me to write the best for which I am grateful to all of you".

The literary audience attended the event well, while special guests Mastiqeem Noshahi, Syed Ziauddin Naeem, and Wafa Chishti were also present.

