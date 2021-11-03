UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani, Arooba Rabbani Hold Open Court, Issues Directives For Resolution Of People's Problems

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant to CM, Arooba Rabani held an open court and listened to the problems of people of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant to CM, Arooba Rabani held an open court and listened to the problems of people of Hyderabad.

On the directives of Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah, provincial Ministers, Special Assistants and the Advisors are holding open courts in different districts for early resolution of people's problems, Saeed Ghani said while speaking in the open court here at circuit house.

It is responsibility of the government to resolve problems of the masses, Saeed Ghani said and asked the officers concerned to ensure resolution of basic issues of the people.

He said process of holding open courts was already in progress but remain suspended due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and now restarted.

Saeed Ghani said the provincial government was trying its level best to resolve issues of the masses.

Sindh Chief Minister on the directions of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had assigned responsibilities to cabinet members, Advisors and Special Assistants to hold open courts at district headquarters so that people's problems could be resolved at their doorsteps, Minister said.

He asked the Commissioner to suspend those officers who were not present in the open court.

He said the report of the open court would be presented to the Chief Minister so that all complaints and grievances could be redressed without any delay.

Special Assistant to CM, Arooba Rabbani is daughter of late PPP leader Rashid Rabbani whose services for the party could not be forgotten, Saeed Ghani said, adding that they both are party workers since birth.

He said he would personally monitor the implementation of the directives given to the concerned officers for resolving issues of the masses.

The Commissioner Muhammad Abass DIG Sharjeel Kharal, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai and district officers of all government departments were present on the occasion.

