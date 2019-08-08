Saeed Ghani calls for coordinated efforts to handle any emergency situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Archives Saeed Ghani has called for coordinated efforts to deal with any emergency situation during expected rainfall in the province and said government will provide all available funds in this regard.

He was talking to media at the residence of MNA Tariq Ali Shah Jamote here on Thursday where he visited to express condolence with Jamote on sad demise of his mother.

Saeed Ghani said concerned officers had been directed to take precautionary measure before rains and coordinated efforts were needed to handle the situation.

The Minister also directed the Deputy Commissioner to take concrete measures for offal removal from the residential areas during Eid-ul-Adha which falls during second spell of monsoon rains.

Replying to a question, Information Minister said, Syed Murad Ali Shah is a competent chief minister.

Earlier, Saeed Ghani expressed condolence with Member National Assembly Syed Tariq Ali Shah Jamote over sad demise of his mother and offered fateha for the departed soul.

Senator Mola Bux Chandio, MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan and other PPP leaders were also accompanied with him.