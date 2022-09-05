Saeed Ghani chairs meeting of NGOs on flood relief

Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani on Monday presided over a meeting with the representatives of Non- Government organization (NGOs) to discuss flood relief activities

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Labour and Manpower Saeed Ghani on Monday presided over a meeting with the representatives of Non- Government organization (NGOs) to discuss flood relief activities.

According to a handout, the minister said that on the directives of top leadership he was visiting Mirpur Khas.

He expressed gratitude to NGOs and international organizations for supporting us in this difficult time because government alone cannot do anything.

The huge losses and damage had occurred and so far we have not been able to provide that relief because the needs are high and the resources are limited, yet we are trying to provide relief to all the affected people with joint efforts and measures.

Saeed Ghani said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh had appealed to the people on the first day that this is a worst calamity and everyone has to work together. Goods are coming from abroad not in the form of aid but as per the requirements and they are being distributed transparently under NDMA and PDMA., International aid that is coming in is not coming in as many tents as we need.

We are currently utilizing all resources. At present NGOs, social organizations and the general public have a very important role which they are fulfilling.

The role of DC is to better distribute and centralize the work.

The number of affected people was very large and for this we need huge resources while measures have to be taken on a large scale and still many areas are not accessible despite the work of the government and social organizations.

He lauded the role of NGOs, social welfare organizations and people in this difficult time while Deputy Commissioner was assigned to ensure transparency in distribution of relief goods.

He said that despite efforts being taken by the Government and Social welfare organization, easy access to remote areas was difficult and problems were being faced to drain stagnant rain water from areas.

Minister stressed the need for collective efforts by setting aside political differences. He said that rain-hit people were being paid Rs.25000 under Benazir Income support programme (BISP).

Among others MPA Syed Zulfiqar Shah, Commissioner Mirpurkhas Syed Ejaz Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon, Social welfare department officers and representatives of NGOs were also present on the occasion.