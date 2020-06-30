Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood's mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh education Minister Saeed Ghani Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood's mother.

In a condolence message here, he said that his heart went out to the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.