Saeed Ghani condoles with Nawab Khan Wassan

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Nawab Khan Wassan, Adviser to CM Sindh, over the sad demise of his mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Nawab Khan Wassan, Adviser to CM Sindh, over the sad demise of his mother.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.