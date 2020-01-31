UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saeed Ghani Condoles With Nawab Khan Wassan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:40 PM

Saeed Ghani condoles with Nawab Khan Wassan

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Nawab Khan Wassan, Adviser to CM Sindh, over the sad demise of his mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani on Friday visited Wassan House Khairpur to condole with Nawab Khan Wassan, Adviser to CM Sindh, over the sad demise of his mother.

He prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and forbearance for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Khairpur Family Labour Sad

Recent Stories

UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab coun ..

12 minutes ago

UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab coun ..

12 minutes ago

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi calls on Prim ..

1 minute ago

Release contaminated Fukushima water into sea: Jap ..

1 minute ago

Theatre legend Brook to reveal his famed method in ..

1 minute ago

Secretary Information visits RIO Swat, Radio FM98; ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.