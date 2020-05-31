Saeed Ghani expert of all departments except education department: Khurrum

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Division President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurrum Sher Zaman on Sunday said that Saeed Ghani has an expertise about all other institutions except for his own department of education.

In a statement, he said that the provincial education minister was once again spreading hatred.

The MPA said the members of provincial cabinet were conducting one after another news conferences to save Omni group.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that first time the mafias were being gripped which was causing discomfort for PPP and PML-N.

He said those who were earlier demanding inquiry into sugar crisis were now crying over the report of inquiry. Indiscriminate actions would be taken against all involved in sugar crisis.

PTI leader said that PPP considers news conferences as the solution to problems.

Khurrum said that the National Accountability Bureau was requested to investigate the Sindh Corona Relief Fund and the fund allotted for locusts.