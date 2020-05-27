UrduPoint.com
Saeed Ghani Expresses Grief Over Death Of Amjad Sabri's Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Saeed Ghani expresses grief over death of Amjad Sabri's mother

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education, Saeed Ghani, on Wednesday expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of motehr of late Amjad Sabri and wife of late Ghulam Farid Sabri.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courageto the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

