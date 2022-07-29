UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani Felicitate Newly Elected Body Of APP Employees Union Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Saeed Ghani felicitate newly elected body of APP Employees Union Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister of Labor and Human Resource, Saeed Ghani, on Friday, felicitated newly elected body of APP Employees Union (CBA) Sindh.

Saeed Ghani in a message issued here congratulated the newly elected President Salahuddin Abbasi, General Secretary Abdul Sattar Qureshi, Vice President Shahid Sheikh, Joint Secretary Dr Sahib Oad, Treasurer Faheem Ahmed and Press Secretary Nisar Sheikh on their success in the union's election 2022-23.

He also felicitated 8 members of managing committee on their success.

Saeed Ghani said that Pakistan Peoples Party has always made freedom of press and the welfare of journalists part of its manifesto and taken measures to solve issues including the residence of the journalist fraternityThe minister hoped that all the successful office bearers and members of the governing body would play proactive role for the welfare of workers.

