Saeed Ghani For Attaching First Priority To Immediate Drainage Of Rain Water

Sindh Minister for Labor and Manpower Saeed Ghani, after fresh spell of monsoon rains in the metropolis on Tuesday, visited various areas of District East to review the situation

Saeed Ghani, who is also CM Sindh's Focal Person for Rain Emergency Monitoring, monitored contingency arrangements and flow of water at choking points of drainage system in District East, at Shara-e-Quaedeen, Nursery Expressway, Guru Mandar and Shara-e-Faisal.

He sought information from officials of DMC East, Solid Waste Management Board, Water board and other agencies present at the checkpoints.

He appreciated availability of machinery and staff at all major locations and thoroughfares and termed the situation better especially at the chocking points where water used to accumulate in the past.

He called for attaching first priority to immediate drainage of rain water and providing relief to citizens.

