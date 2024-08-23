Saeed Ghani for close coordination among Town, UC chairmen to ensure service delivery

Provincial Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani on Friday asked all elected Town chairmen of Karachi division to keep coordination with their Vice Chairmen as well as UC chairmen so that service delivery could be improved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government, Saeed Ghani on Friday asked all elected Town chairmen of Karachi division to keep coordination with their Vice Chairmen as well as UC chairmen so that service delivery could be improved.

Presiding a meeting of the 13 Town Chairmen belonging to Pakistan People's Party, Saeed Ghani said Town chairmen must take action on the complaints filed by their Vice Chairmen and Union Committee chairmen.

He said as per the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, basic facilities should be provided to people at Town and UC level.

Ghani said all employees and retirees of Town, Municipal and Union Committees/ Councils would be ensured to get timely salaries and pension.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Waqar Mehdi said PPP Sindh president had sought performance report from party's all elected chairmen. He said Bilawal Bhutto had clearly directed that party organization and elected local bodies representatives must be in close coordination to each other for service delivery.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said all 25 Towns if Karachi division are their own and all would be looked after like the one governed by PPP. He said Karachi would be made city of lights by restoring its past glory.

Meeting was attended among others by SACM Syed Najmi Alam.