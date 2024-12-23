Open Menu

Saeed Ghani For Early Completion Of K-IV To Improve Water Supply To Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 23, 2024 | 09:19 PM

Saeed Ghani for early completion of K-IV to improve water supply to Karachi

Sindh Minister for Local Governments, Saeed Ghani, Monday, directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on K-IV project to overcome water shortage issues in Karachi and assuage hardships of the citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Local Governments, Saeed Ghani, Monday, directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on K-IV project to overcome water shortage issues in Karachi and assuage hardships of the citizens.

The LG Minister, while chairing a meeting of Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), stressed on optimum efforts for the earliest completion the K-IV project to improve the water supply to Karachi, said a statement issued here.

The Additional Additional Chief Secretary LG Sindh Syed Khalid Haider Shah, KWSSIP Project Director Usman Moazzam, CEO Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation Salahuddin, Chief Operating Officer KWSC Asadullah Khan were present in the meeting that discussed in detail the augmentation of the K-4 project and other issues.

Under the Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme (K-IV), completion of the first phase could add 260 million gallons per day (MGD) to water supply system of the metropolis. The K-IV Project envisages phase wise provision of 650 MGD water to Karachi from Keenjhar Lake and the Phase II, is planned to augment the KWSC system with additional supply of 390 MGD of water.

Saeed Ghani said that we should make every effort to complete the K-4 project, which possessed great importance in providing water to the citizens of the port city at the earliest. He said that this project will further improve the water supply of Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Shortage Water From Million

Recent Stories

MG Celebrates the Launch of Pakistan’s First Loc ..

MG Celebrates the Launch of Pakistan’s First Locally Assembled Plug-in Hybrid ..

42 minutes ago
 Saeed Ghani for early completion of K-IV to improv ..

Saeed Ghani for early completion of K-IV to improve water supply to Karachi

16 seconds ago
 CDA chairman greets Christian employees on Christm ..

CDA chairman greets Christian employees on Christmas

2 hours ago
 Speakers vow for taking collective steps for endin ..

Speakers vow for taking collective steps for ending child marriage

2 hours ago
 Sindh gov't launches One-Stop Protection Center in ..

Sindh gov't launches One-Stop Protection Center in Hyderabad to combat gender ba ..

2 hours ago
 Mock exercise arranged for Chinese security

Mock exercise arranged for Chinese security

2 hours ago
Ahead of Christmas: top-notch security for 622 chu ..

Ahead of Christmas: top-notch security for 622 churches in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks

Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks

2 hours ago
 CM takes notice of gang rape of a girl in Bahawalp ..

CM takes notice of gang rape of a girl in Bahawalpur

2 hours ago
 Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

Gold price remains unchanged in local markets

2 hours ago
 Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid J ..

Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister

2 hours ago
 'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan