Saeed Ghani foresees PP Jiyala as next Mayor Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday expressed his confidence that the next mayor of Karachi will be a PPP Jiyala with the thumping support of people in the upcoming phase of Local government polls set to be held in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15, 2023.

Saeed Ghani who is also Divisional President of Pakistan People's Party Karachi, announced a grand election rally from Bilawal House Chowrangi to Star gate on Sunday, January 8 to show the party's public power in Karachi.

He disclosed this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building along with General Secretary of PPP Sindh Senator Waqar Mehdi, General Secretary Karachi Division Javed Naguri, provincial minister Shehla Raza, Mirza Yusuf, MPA Shazia Singhar and local leadership of PPP.

Saeed Ghani said that the People's Party has always been in favor of holding local body elections and election campaigning in the city has been started at all district and UC levels.

He said that the People's Party has fielded candidates for chairmen and vice-chairmen for all the Union Councils of Karachi except two UCs while local-level arrangements were also made with PML-N, Jamiat Ulema e islam and other parties at various UCs.

PPP Karachi chapter finalised the strategy of elections and several decisions were taken in a meeting, he informed, adding that PPP Karachi Division would organise a grand central election rally from Bilawal House Chowrangi to Star gate via Metropole Hotel and Shara-e-Faisal on Sunday, January 8, in which all candidates of chairmen, vice chairmen, councilors, party workers and supporters will participate.

To a question, he said that the elections are being conducted by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Sindh government can neither postpone the elections nor delimit the Constituencies by its own as this authority is vested only in the ECP, he maintained.

A number of contestants including PPP and other political parties filed 307 objections on delimitation in Karachi and those were either rejected or consented to, by the ECP, he said.

On the question of resignations by PTI from the assemblies, Saeed Ghani said that Imran Niazi had announced thoughtlessly quitting the assemblies but he has not left yet and he would continue to work on the same old salary.