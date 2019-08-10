Saeed Ghani inspects situation during rains in East, Korangi districts

Sindh Mininster for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister the members of the provincial cabinet visited various parts of Karachi to inspect the work being carried out for drainage of the rain water from roads and other areas of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Sindh Mininster for Information, Archives and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister the members of the provincial cabinet visited various parts of Karachi to inspect the work being carried out for drainage of the rain water from roads and other areas of the metropolis.

The Minister said this while talking to the media during his visit to various parts of district East and Korangi.

"We are constantly reviewing the situation as it was developing after rain", said the Minister.

He said that the Ministers would also be visiting the parts of city assigned to them late night to get first hand information about the problems of the people so that the relief could be provided to them as per directives of the CM Sindh.

He said that the funds had already been released prior to these rains for the cleanliness of drains.

During his visit Saeed Ghani issued directives for the drainage of rain water from Gizri, Dehli Colony, PNT Colony, Sadar and surrounding areas.

Saeed Ghani on the occasion appreciated district administration of East for ensuring instant drainage of rain water and cleanliness in their respective areas.