Saeed Ghani Inspects Various City Areas After Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 02:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani visited different areas of the city on Wednesday to review the post-rain situation.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner South Javed Ali and other officials.

During his visit, the provincial minister inspected several locations in District South, including Clifton, PIDC, Supreme Court, Pakistan Chowk, and adjoining areas.

Ghani directed officials to immediately deploy machinery at points where rainwater was still accumulated and ensure its drainage ascsoon as possible.

He also contacted the Managing Director of the Sindh Solid Waste Management board and instructed that after water drainage, garbage removal and cleanliness must be ensured through proper staff deployment.

“Our entire administration, municipal staff, and elected representatives have been present on the roads since the rains,” Ghani said. He rejected the impression that the administration had failed to act after the heavy rainfall, adding that a few points had indeed faced drainage issues, but pumps have now been installed at all such locations.

