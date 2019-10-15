Saeed Ghani opens 10th Chest Pain Unit of NICVD at New Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour, Saeed Ghani here on Tuesday inaugurated the 10th Chest Pain Unit of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in New Karachi area of the metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour , Saeed Ghani here on Tuesday inaugurated the 10th Chest Pain Unit of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in New Karachi area of the metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that NICVD was handed over to the Sindh government in 2011 as a single hospital which in a span of few years has been transformed into a network of cardiac-care facilities linking eight cities of Sindh and saving thousands of lives on daily basis.

"Undoubtedly, NICVD is now the world's largest cardiac-care hospital which is performing highest number of cardiology related interventions and procedures," said the Sindh Information Minister.

Claiming that NICVD had now become the world's largest cardiac-care hospital, he said highest number of angiographies, angioplasties, bypass surgeries and other procedures were being annually conducted at its 9 satellite centers spread across the province.

He said efforts were currently underway to link every government hospital in the province to the Satellite Centers operating in different cities so that people having heart attacks could be transported to NICVD Satellites in time and help save their lives.

"The challenge is to shift a heart attack patient to a cardiac facility within 90 minutes anywhere in the province and we are hopeful that this target would be achieved soon," said the minister.

According to Saeed Ghani Sindh has emerged to be the only province where treatment of heart, cancer and kidney related conditions were being provided free of charge.

The Executive Director of NICVD, Prof. Nadeem Qamar on the occasion said CPUs were saving dozens of lives on daily basis and that these are of the people having hearts attacks in different parts of the metropolis.

"Now we are everywhere in Karachi and NICVD Chest Pain Units are covering entire Karachi," he said claiming that more such units would be established by the end of next month to further reduce the time for patients having heart attacks.

Prof. Nadeem Qamar mentioning that people as young as 30 to 40 years of age were registered who suffer from cardiac arrest.

CPUs were a blessing as the patients could get easy and timely access to cardiac-care facilities manned by trained and qualified cardiologists along with experienced nursing staff and technicians.

CPUs, he said have emerged to be very popular among citizens in Karachi who also visit these units on daily basis for theircheckups.