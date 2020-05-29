(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for education and Labour, Saeed Ghani, visited the residence of late Qawwal Amjad Sabri and condoled with the family members over the death of his (Amjad) mother here on Friday.

He offered condolences to Talha Sabri and offered fateha for the departed soul.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.