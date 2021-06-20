Saeed Ghani performs ground breaking of educational complex in Mehrabpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani Sunday performed the groundbreaking of the new educational complex of the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) in Mehrabpur.

Also present on the occasion were around 50 top donors of the GCT who especially travelled over 350 kilometres from Karachi and reached the event's venue to show their firm commitment to the cause of educating children of the deprived families in Sindh.

The team of non-profit Shahid Afridi Foundation, is drive to enroll out-of-school children in Sindh, was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Education Minister praised the untiring struggle of the GCT continuing for the past 27 years to educate children of the underprivileged areas of Sindh.

He said that indeed the Sindh government required support from the bona fide non-governmental organisations like the GCT to end illiteracy in Sindh.

He said that education was one of the most affected fields due to the Covid-19 pandemic as the government had to join hands with the concerned private sector and the NGOs to fully revive academic activities in the best interest of the students.

He recalled that in the recently unveiled budget of the Sindh government, education had secured the highest allocation of over Rs 277 billion showing their utmost resolve to educate the coming generations.

The new educational complex would enrol another 2,500 students of the town from Class Prep to Class 12 after completion of the project. He said the construction of the project would complete in one year's time.

He appreciated the fact that a single donor had fully financed the new academic project of the GCT in Mehrabpur as the philanthropist in question despite spending millions of rupees wanted to remain completely anonymous.