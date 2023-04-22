UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani Prays For End Of Political Crisis

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Saeed Ghani prays for end of political crisis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday said Eid was an important day for prayers and we pray from the Almighty to bring the country out of political crisis so that it could progress further.

Talking to media after offering Eid prayers in his constituency Chanesar Goth, Saeed Ghani expressed the hope that the prayers for the prosperity of the country would be accepted by Allah and soon all the problems would end.

The minister also hoped that the hardships of the common people affected by the economic crisis would end soon.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of ChadÂ which included an invit ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wi ..

RAK Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.