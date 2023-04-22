Saeed Ghani prays for end of political crisis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani on Saturday said Eid was an important day for prayers and we pray from the Almighty to bring the country out of political crisis so that it could progress further.

Talking to media after offering Eid prayers in his constituency Chanesar Goth, Saeed Ghani expressed the hope that the prayers for the prosperity of the country would be accepted by Allah and soon all the problems would end.

The minister also hoped that the hardships of the common people affected by the economic crisis would end soon.