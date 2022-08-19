UrduPoint.com

Saeed Ghani Resigns From Cabinet To Participate In Election Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 19, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party Karachi President and Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said he had submitted his resignation to Sindh Chief Minister to participate in the election campaign.

In a statement on Twitter, he said, "I have sent my resignation from the provincial cabinet to the Sindh Chief Minister to participate in the election campaign, which has not been accepted yet".

Saeed Ghani further said, "As the president of PPP Karachi, it is my desire to participate in the election campaign with the workers".

He said that the decision to accept the resignation had to be taken by the party leadership and the Sindh Chief Minister.

